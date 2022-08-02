City of Lawton announces street closure starting Wednesday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have announced another street closure near Elmer Thomas Park, as the Streets Division works to finish ongoing street repair projects.

Starting Wednesday, Northwest 10th St. will be closed, between Ferris Avenue and NW Euclid Avenue.

During that time, no traffic will be allowed.

Construction is expected to end on August 10, weather permitting.

City officials ask that you use caution when in the area, and follow all posted warning signs.

