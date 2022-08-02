Expert Connections
Cotton County Health Department extends school immunizations hours

With kids heading back to school, officials with Cotton County Health Department have announced extended hours for Tuesday, to help with last minute vaccinations.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - With kids heading back to school, officials with Cotton County Health Department have announced extended hours for Tuesday, to help with last minute vaccinations.

They will extend their hours until 6 p.m., allowing parents to finish up vaccinations which are required for students to return to school.

Residents can also schedule an appointment for another day by calling (580) 875-6121.

All children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For more information, click here.

