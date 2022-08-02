Cotton County Health Department extends school immunizations hours

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - With kids heading back to school, officials with Cotton County Health Department have announced extended hours for Tuesday, to help with last minute vaccinations.

They will extend their hours until 6 p.m., allowing parents to finish up vaccinations which are required for students to return to school.

Residents can also schedule an appointment for another day by calling (580) 875-6121.

All children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

