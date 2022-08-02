Expert Connections
Duncan PD finds Tyler Alexander with a self-inflicted gunshot, after stabbing a woman to death and shooting another woman

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan Police said a man who stabbed a woman to death and shot another -was found with a self-inflicted gunshot.

Duncan PD said 32-year-old Tyler Alexander shot one woman, and stabbed 41-year-old Kristy Fixico, killing her, before fleeing the scene.

Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford said farmers in eastern Stephens County played a major part in finding Alexander’s car and body.

Duncan PD was called out to West Gatlin Road by a neighbor stating a woman came to their house after being shot.

She was then transported by helicopter to Oklahoma City for treatment.

Duncan police chief Danny Ford said the woman and the shooter were lifelong friends and they are unsure how Fixico is connected.

He said they’re from Shawnee and that’s where they met up last week.

”Her Words we ran across Alexander he said I have some drugs, want to go back to… I’ll go back to Duncan with you,” Ford said.

Chief Ford said that Alexander and the two women were hanging out all Saturday and went to bed.

“She was awakened the next morning by some loud talking which was Alexander on the phone When he got off the phone in her words ‘he shot me,” Ford said.

Alexander fled the scene in a white 2009 Mercedes that was later found on 9-mile road and then Alexander was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on 10-mile road.

Duncan Police Chief said they were able to find Alexander with the help of the residents in the area.

The Duncan Police department said this is still an ongoing investigation, however, officers do not have any reason to believe any other individuals are involved at this time

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

