First Alert Forecast: Heat Advisories In Place Tomorrow | 8/2PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Air temperatures for all locations will be in the triple digits tomorrow. We’ll see dewpoints (moisture) in the 50s/60s. Now this isn’t topping out the muggy meter by any means but it’ll feel uncomfortable/humid. Combine the hot temperatures, high moisture, sunshine and south winds and that will lead to heat indices ranging from 105-110°. As a result, a heat advisory will be in place tomorrow from 12-8PM for a good portion of southwest Oklahoma & north Texas. If you find yourself outside, make sure to follow any/all heat safety precautions! South to southwest winds at 10 to 15mph with gusts into the mid 20s. I expect that most, if not all, will stay dry tomorrow but a stray, isolated light rain shower can’t be ruled out.

Thursday is trending to be the better day this week for rain but the coverage remains scattered. An isolated strong storm will be possible but the potential for organized severe weather is wicked low. Keep in mind that not everyone will see rain. Skies will remain partly cloudy with high temperatures in the triple digits for all locations. South to southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts higher.

Friday will see mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures. Once again, all locations will see daytime highs above 100 degrees. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts higher. A (very) low chance for precipitation exists but the coverage will be minimal. Similar to Wednesday, most (if not all locations) will likely stay dry. As far as accumulations go through the end of the week? Maybe up to a tenth of an inch but just know that we won’t be adding much to our rain gauges.

The ridge of high pressure will remain over the central Plains through the weekend resulting in dry conditions and above average temperatures. This means that both Saturday and Sunday will see mostly sunny skies with daytime highs in the triple digits. South winds at 10 to 15mph.

Temperatures as you’re walking out the door most days will remain in the mid 70s.

Have a good Wednesday! -LW

