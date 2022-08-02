Fort Sill announces Bentley Gate closure

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill officials announced a temporary gate closure for Bentley Gate, while installation of Automated Vehicle Barriers is being completed.

The gate will be closed August 15 through October 31.

During that time, the Fort Sill Directorate of Emergency Services has adjusted other gate hours and manpower to accommodate extra traffic.

Bentley Gate is the first of five gates to receive the updated barriers, which Lt. Col. Michael King, Fort Sill DES director and Provost Marshal, said will help to ensure gates are secure at all times.

During the closure, Scott Gate on Fort Sill Boulevard will be remain open 24-hours a day, and the 52nd Street Gate will also be open from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m..

All other gates, including the Visitor Control Center, will not alter their hours.

Fort Sill officials also want to remind residents to be aware of normal gate congestion on Thursday and Friday morning due to Family Day and training graduations.

