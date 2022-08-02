Hofmeister “Hometown Tour” to visit Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister is scheduled to visit parts of Lawton this week, as part of her “Hometown Tour.”

The public is encouraged to come out to meet her, as she comes through town on Thursday.

Hofmeister will make her first stop at the Atlanta Bread Company Thursday morning, between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., followed by the First Christian Church on Southwest D Avenue.

She will also be available to meet with educators at the Hilton Garden Inn between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., before she’s able to catch the festivities at Lawton’s 121st Birthday Celebration at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.