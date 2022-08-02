Lawton Public Schools hosts teacher induction

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - School districts are not only having problems finding new teachers, they’re also seeing more experienced teachers leave the profession or retire.

Lawton Public Schools is trying to help new teachers get all the training they need for the their new career.

Stephanie Hime, Director of New staff development for LPS said she loves being a part of helping these teachers begin their career.

“They are grasping everything just like a 3 or 4 year old child would, they’re trying to get all the strategies that they can to be the most effective educator for Lawton Public Schools,” said Hime.

Hime said they hired about 37 new teachers with prior teaching experience while the rest are brand new, entry level teachers.

The training included teachers ranging from elementary to high school from all across the district.

Raeven Bird is a first year teacher attending the training. She wants to impact students like her own teachers did with her.

“I think that I was just influenced so positively by amazing educators in my own education that I wanted to be able to leave that kind of legacy in my own students,” said Bird.

Bird is grateful to get an opportunity that not many others get.

“I have a lot of friends that are first year teachers in other places that don’t offer something like this, so to be able to be so supported by so many career educators is incredible,” she said.

She also says this training has helped her feel more secure in her decision to become an educator.

“All the influence here by these amazing educators and I have just gotten a lot of good tips on classroom management, ED tech that we use in the classroom, they’re really just giving us all the tools we need to be successful in our first year of educating and I’m super excited about it,” said Bird.

This training will continue through tomorrow but it doesn’t end there, each new teacher will be paired up with a mentor assigned by their school’s principal for their first year.

