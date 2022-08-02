LFD battles fire in abandoned house

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews are continuing to monitor hotspots Tuesday evening, after a house fire in Lawton.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. Tuesday, at an abandoned home near northwest 28th and 30th Street.

It’s unclear how the fire started, but crews were able to quickly get it under control.

