OSU Alumni to host “A Night with OSU”

By Cade Taylor
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State University Alumni Association will host “A Night with OSU” on Wednesday evening.

The event will take place at the Altus Municipal Airport in Hanger 36, allowing participants to mingle and enjoy a fine steak dinner, starting at just $30 a plate.

Guest speakers include include OSU President Kayse Shrum, Head Football Coach Mike Gundy, AD Chad Weiberg, The Voice of the Cowboys Larry Reece, and Rodeo Coach Cody Hollingsworth.

Doors will open at 5 p.m., with food starting at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

