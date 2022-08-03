7News First Alert Weather: Hot, humid, and windy next couple days with some summertime showers & storms

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Much like most mornings in recent memory, we are warm and muggy to start out this day. Skies will be mostly clear this morning, with some clouds eventually building this afternoon. High temperatures will reach the 105° mark for some, with heat index values as high as 110° thanks to dewpoints in the 60s. This has lead to the issuing of heat advisories across nearly all of our counties for today, so make sure to stay hydrated and limit time outdoors. A weak front moving across the high plains will move south across the central plains throughout today, eventually as far down south as northern Oklahoma this evening. Very little rain chances are expected today, though far northern and northwestern counties could see a stray shower as the sun starts to get low in the sky.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with yet another very warm morning as lows will be in the low/mid 80s. A few isolated showers will pop-up near I-40 shortly after sunrise.

Scattered showers will fire up throughout the day tomorrow, along with the possibility for a few storms as well. Forcing mechanisms will be weak, meaning precipitation won’t be anything more that your classic summertime showers/storms with little accumulation. Coverage for these showers and storms will be across the entirety of Texoma, though these will be small showers/storms and spaced out to be few and far between. So most of us will remain dry unfortunately, and those that do get rain won’t see much, though everyone will have possibility of seeing something. Partly cloudy skies for Thursday with winds out of the south at 5-15 mph.

Lingering showers will continue through Friday, with rain chances ceasing as we head into the weekend. A very slight cooldown will occur by the end of the week, though most will be just barely above the century mark even on the “coolest” day. This will be due to the expansion of the high-pressure ridge out west, keeping skies sunny this weekend.

Rain chances return early next week with the southerly movement of another weak cold front across the central plains, though some models are hinting at scattered showers and storms lasting through midweek of next week. Despite this, triple digits are still expected on those days as it is still August.

