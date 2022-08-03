Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast: Scattered Showers Thursday, Clearing Into the Weekend | 8/3PM

Scattered showers will fire up throughout the day tomorrow
By Lexie Walker
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With a stalled cold front to our northwest, some could see isolated showers tonight. The better chance for this activity would be northwestern counties along I-40. Some storms could produce 40-50mph wind gusts but organized severe weather is not expected. I expect most to stay dry. We’ll see an increase in cloud cover overnight with temperatures by tomorrow morning falling into the mid 70s.

Scattered showers will fire up throughout the day tomorrow, along with the possibility for a few storms as well. Forcing mechanisms will be weak, meaning precipitation won’t be anything more that your classic summertime showers/storms with little accumulation. Coverage for these showers and storms will be across the entirety of Texoma but expect the coverage to remain far and few between. Some will remain completely dry unfortunately but keep in mind that those that do get rain, won’t see much. We’ll take whatever we can get though. Look for partly cloudy skies tomorrow with highs in the triple digits. South winds at 5 to 15mph.

Lingering showers will continue through Friday, with rain chances coming to an end as we head into the weekend. Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph.

With the expansion of a high pressure out west, this will keep skies mostly sunny this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will see high temperatures above 100° for all most locations. South winds both days at 10 to 15mph.

Rain chances return early next week as a cold front looks to sweep across the Central Plains. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop along and near the front Monday into Tuesday with the better chance for precipitation remaining across northern Oklahoma. Rain/ cloud cover will allow for daytime highs to stay in the upper 90s to low 100s. As of right now, rain totals are trending to be up to an inch. Keep in mind, the forecast will change and evolve so continue to check back for the latest details.

Have a good day! -LW

