The Great 580 prepares for Teacher & Student Giveaway 2022

By Cade Taylor
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For the fifth year in a row, The Great 580 Association is teaming with multiple community organizations to give away free backpacks.

The event will take place Saturday, August 6, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cameron Baptist Church.

Families will be able to get a total of five backpacks per household, but they must pre-register their children online to get a free ticket to claim the bags.

If backpacks are not claimed by 3 p.m. at the event, the remaining supplies left over will be donated.

Teachers are also invite to come pick up some free supplies.

All they need to do is show up on the day of the event with their valid teachers ID, there is no need to register.

Viridian Coffee, Slim Chickens, and the LaSill Optimist Club are just a few of the organizations which will be in attendance, giving away goodies to participants.

For more information, click here.

