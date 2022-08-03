Expert Connections
Lawton Food Bank searches for volunteers

The Lawton Food Bank is looking for volunteers to help weigh-in and organize donations, help distribute, build food boxes and more.(KSWO)
By Cade Taylor
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Food Bank is looking for volunteers to help weigh-in and organize donations, help distribute, build food boxes and more.

Anyone looking to volunteer must be 16 years or older, or if you’re 15 or younger, you must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, you can call the food bank at (580) 353-7994 or email FoodIsHappy@LawtonFoodBank.org.

To visit their Facebook page and find out more about assistance, volunteering or upcoming events, click here.

