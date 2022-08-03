Pardon and Parole Board recommends clemency for James Coddington

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - In a 3-2 vote Wednesday, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for a death row inmate who was convicted of killing his co-worker in 1997.

James Coddington was convicted for the murder of Albert Troy Hale, 73, after prosecutors said Coddington beat Hale in the head with hammer and robbed him.

Coddington’s execution is currently set for August 25, unless Governor Kevin Stitt agrees to grant him clemency.

