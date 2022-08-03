Expert Connections
Preparations underway for Lawton’s 121st Birthday Celebration

Thursday marks the City of Lawton's 121st Birthday, and this year they have a new way for Lawtonians to celebrate, inviting the whole city to come out and party
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thursday marks the City of Lawton’s 121st Birthday, and this year they have a new way for Lawtonians to celebrate, inviting the whole city to come out and party.

But before any of the fun begins, organizers have been hard-at-work preparing for a birthday celebration unlike any other.

It’s been all hands on deck at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium leading up to the celebration, with stage hands putting up props, including some familiar sights like lights from Holiday in the Park and even old wood from the Museum of the Great Plain’s ‘Old Trading Post’ to create a façade of Camp Wichita, which preceded Fort Sill.

Jason Poudrier, the Arts and Humanities Administrator, said performers planned to work tirelessly Wednesday night to prepare for the many live entertainment performances.

“But then we’re going to have an amazing performance, it’s going to kick off at 6 o clock, and we’re going to blow some people’s minds. We have so many groups involved; Buffalo Soldiers, Comanche Nation, Pioneer Women, Lawton Rangers, Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, it’s all of us coming together and showing what our community is all about,” said Poudrier.

“And then you see the piano up there, because we’re going to actually have some live Jazz performers, that are going to be on stage, they’ll be playing from about 5:45 to about 6 when things kick off. And then you’re also going to hear them a little bit in the background as the performance takes place,” continued Poudrier.

Festivities begin around 5 p.m. with a cake cutting, followed by a past to present historical performance, awards ceremony, and so much more.

It will all take place at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium on Northwest Ferris.

