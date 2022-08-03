Expert Connections
“Throwin’ Bags & Spiking Balls” fundraiser this Saturday, benefiting Cache Football

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A fundraiser benefiting Cache football teams is set to kick off this weekend, featuring a Cornhole and Sand Volleyball tournament.

“Throwin’ Bags & Spiking Balls” takes place Saturday, August 6, at 572 NW Airport Road.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., before the fun and games kick off at 10 a.m..

Entry fees are $25 per person for the Cornhole tournament and $100 per volleyball team.

Officials with the tournaments ask that each volleyball team consists of 3 men and 2 women.

The winning teams will receive a cash prize, plus a $25 gift certificate to Back Porch and Red Dirt.

There will be food, fun and a 50/50 raffle, with all proceeds going to benefit the Cache Junior High and High School Football teams.

The event is being hosted by McCracken Portable Toilets & Septic, which can be reached at (580) 704-9332.

For more information, click here.

