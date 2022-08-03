Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Virginia Aid Previews Fort Sill Events for the Week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill is gearing up to help families have some fun before they get ready to go back to school by hosting a Back to School Bash, a brunch, and a Mongolian Lunch.

7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about their Mongolian Lunch, Back to School Bash and Color Run, Back to School Brunch, and their connection with the celebration for Lawton’s 121st birthday this week.

The Patriot Club is hosting their Mongolian Lunch from 11:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on August 4th. People can fill a plate with beef, shrimp, chicken, a variety of fresh vegetables, sauces, sides, and more for just $12.

Meals can also be ordered ahead by calling (580) 442-5300 or (580) 442-6595.

Also, on August 4th, Fort Sill will play a part in the Lawton Birthday Celebration at the McMahon Auditorium. At 6 p.m., the 77th Army Band and Soldiers will call cadences for the public!

All families are invited to LETRA for Fort Sill’s Back to School Bash and Color Run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 6th. There will be multiple free activities for adults and children, such as paintball, corn hole, archery tag, and water sports.

Plus, there will be a School Supply Giveaway which will provide free backpacks to the first 500 kids in attendance!

The Color Run is also free to participate in, and the first 100 kids to join will receive a free t-shirt and color run kit.

The Patriot Club will also host a Back to School Brunch on Sunday, August 7th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., where school supplies will also be given out, and adults can enjoy bottomless mimosas for $8. Adults and children above 13 will cost $19.99, children 5-12 $9.99, and children four and below $3.99 to attend.

For more information on Fort Sill’s upcoming events you can call (580) 442-5300, or click here.

