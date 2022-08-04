7News First Alert Weather: Isolated showers today with heat advisories in place across Texoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Another humid start with partly cloudy skies as we go through the morning hours. Skies will stay partly cloudy through most of the day, with some even seeing mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. A weak surface front will progress across Texoma today, allowing for some widely isolated showers to pop-up, mostly for Southwest Oklahoma and western North Texas. That being said, coverage will be low as most will remain dry with minimal accumulation for those that do see rain. A few storms could fire up this afternoon and evening, with the possibility for them to evolve to become strong and severe. If we do see any strong storms, main concerns will be wind gusts up to 55-60 mph with small hail. Temperatures this afternoon will climb once again into the triple digits, as dew points in the mid/upper 60s will keep very humid outdoor conditions with heat index values between 105°-108°. Heat advisories are in effect for nearly all counties in Texoma today, so practice heat safety and stay hydrated.

Lingering rain showers will continue overnight with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 with overnight lows in the mid/upper 70s.

Friday will see intervals of sunshine and clouds throughout the day as temperatures will be above 100° for much of our viewing area. It will continue to be muggy with some isolated showers in the afternoon, this time mainly for eastern counties in Southwest Oklahoma and portions of North Texas.

Rain chances should dissipate by Saturday morning, giving way for a mostly sunny and dry weekend thanks to the expansion of the high-pressure system out west. Temperatures on both days should remain just above the triple digit mark.

Early next week, another weak cold front will descend across the central and southern plains, bringing scattered showers and storms to Texoma by Monday afternoon. Rain chances will be better for northern counties to start off, however rain chances will actually last for multiple days, with some models keeping precipitation in the forecast through Thursday of next week. This will allow for everywhere in Texoma to see chances for rain during that time frame, though forecasted rainfall accumulations keep totals around and under an inch. Keep in mind this is up to a week out, so this is subject to change. Temperatures will get down to the mid/upper 90s early next week, rising into the low 100s just after midweek.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.