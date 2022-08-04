Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Biden hosts roundtable on Inflation Reduction Act

From food to gas, Americans are getting squeezed by high inflation. (Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is meeting with business and labor leaders to discuss a bill aimed at lowering health care costs, reducing the deficit and helping Americans dealing with inflation.

The White House said the Inflation Reduction Act would lower costs for families and businesses, lower energy costs and boost domestic manufacturing. Biden held a virtual meeting with attendees, as he is isolating while positive for COVID-19.

The 10-year measure includes hundreds of billions in spending and tax breaks to encourage alternative energy production and to bolster fossil fuels with steps like tax breaks for technology that reduces carbon emissions.

There’s also money to help people buy private health coverage and provisions giving Medicare the power to negotiate prices on some drugs with pharmaceutical makers.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Altus landfill employee has succumbed to the injuries she received while operating heavy...
City of Altus landfill employee dies from injuries after operating road scraper
Fletcher Police Department has received numerous reports of suspicious activity recently and is...
Fletcher Police Department warns residents about possible female peeper
In a 3-2 vote Wednesday, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for a death...
Pardon and Parole Board recommends clemency for James Coddington
Church break-in results in stolen historic documents
Church break-in results in stolen historic documents
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says

Latest News

Mark Bankston, lawyer for Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, asks Alex Jones questions about text...
Sandy Hook parents’ attorney: Jan. 6 panel asks for Alex Jones’ texts
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
US to declare health emergency over monkeypox outbreak
The Housing & Community Development Office and the Lawton Housing Authority are teaming up to...
SWOK Stand Down for Homeless Veterans event to be held in Lawton
The Pentagon is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018. The Air Force has filed criminal...
US airman charged in Syria base blast that injured troops