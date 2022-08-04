First Alert 7 Forecast | 8/4PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’re looking at heat indices this afternoon to remain above 105°, so as a result a heat advisory remains in place for a good portion of Texoma until 8PM tonight. A stalled cold front remains stretched across far northwestern Oklahoma. This will lift north as a warm front tomorrow have little to no impact on our area. Scattered showers will remain possible for all counties this evening but the overall coverage remains low. Most unfortunately will miss out on rain. Those that do showers could see heavy downpours and wind gusts between 40 and 50mph. Storm chances will decrease significantly after sunset.

As you’re walking out the door Friday morning, look for partly cloudy skies, light southeast winds and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. Tomorrow will see less cloud cover (we’ll call it a mix of sun and clouds) and mostly dry conditions. A few showers between midnight and 7AM can’t be ruled out. Showers will remain light and short-term models are suggesting that all precipitation will end by mid-morning. By the afternoon temperatures are looking to rise into the triple digits for all locations. Dewpoints (moisture) will stay in the 50s west but 60s east. Eastern counties including Stephens, Jefferson and Grady will be under a heat advisory from 12PM-8PM as heat indices greater than 105 degrees are expected.

High pressure will be in control of the forecast over the weekend resulting in hot temperature and little to no precipitation. Winds will be out of the south both days at 10 to 15mph adding little relief from to the heat. Expect daytime highs to range from 100-105 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Also look for morning temperatures both days in the mid 70s.

The ridge of high pressure will shift westward early next week allowing for a cold front to move across the northern Plains. This will enter into northern Oklahoma early Monday with an arrival time for our area later in the day. The front will give us north winds, mid to upper 90s Tuesday/Wednesday and pretty decent rain chances for areas as far south as northern Texas.

