FISTA to hold Special Meeting on Monday

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The FISTA Development Trust Authority will hold a special meeting Monday, August 8, to discuss required additions to Phase 1 of the reconstruction project at Central Mall and minor changes to how the trust submits fiscal year reporting to the City of Lawton.

Recommended changes to the Phase 1 reconstruction project will add almost $8,000 in additional costs to the project, which will be used to replace a defective water shut-off valve and remove a number of roof ventilators from the former Sears building.

The authority will also consider the approval of an amendment to the Agreement for Funding and Limited Support between the Trust and the City of Lawton, which will require them to complete and submit the annual audit within 120 days of the fiscal year ending.

This will allow the City to complete and submit its annual audit to the State of Oklahoma in a timely manner.

There will also be a number of other items on the agenda, including the approval of the May and June 2022 financials and the 2023 Fiscal Year Slate of Trustees.

The FISTA Trust Authority encourages all Lawton residents to attend the meeting, which will be held at Lawton City Hall in the Banquet Hall at 9 a.m..

To see the full agenda, click here.

For more information about the FISTA Development Trust Authority, click here.

