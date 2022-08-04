Fresh Start Event offers assistance for young people in need

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton community partners have announced a new event coming to Lawton on Wednesday, featuring free resources for young people who are experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

Fresh Start Lawton will take place August 10, from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., at Family Promise, located at 901 SW 17th Street, and is open to young people ages 14 to 24.

Resources will include showers, haircuts, clothing, food, first aid, bus passes, SNAP benefit assistance, housing applications, gift cards and more.

Any assistance given will be completely confidential.

A mobile unit will also be on site providing vaccinations, Early Start, WIC program benefits for pregnant or new mothers, and SoonerCare applications.

Co-sponsors for the event include Might Community Development and Resource Center, Family Promise, Youth and Family Affairs Committee, The Next Step, and the Lawton Public

Library.

For more information, call or text Might Community Development & Resource Center at (580) 595-4808, or click here.

