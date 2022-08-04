Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Fresh Start Event offers assistance for young people in need

Lawton community partners have announced a new event coming to Lawton on Wednesday, featuring...
Lawton community partners have announced a new event coming to Lawton on Wednesday, featuring free resources for young people who are experiencing homelessness or housing instability.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton community partners have announced a new event coming to Lawton on Wednesday, featuring free resources for young people who are experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

Fresh Start Lawton will take place August 10, from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., at Family Promise, located at 901 SW 17th Street, and is open to young people ages 14 to 24.

Resources will include showers, haircuts, clothing, food, first aid, bus passes, SNAP benefit assistance, housing applications, gift cards and more.

Any assistance given will be completely confidential.

A mobile unit will also be on site providing vaccinations, Early Start, WIC program benefits for pregnant or new mothers, and SoonerCare applications.

Co-sponsors for the event include Might Community Development and Resource Center, Family Promise, Youth and Family Affairs Committee, The Next Step, and the Lawton Public

Library.

For more information, call or text Might Community Development & Resource Center at (580) 595-4808, or click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Altus landfill employee has succumbed to the injuries she received while operating heavy...
City of Altus landfill employee dies from injuries after operating road scraper
Fletcher Police Department has received numerous reports of suspicious activity recently and is...
Fletcher Police Department warns residents about possible female peeper
In a 3-2 vote Wednesday, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for a death...
Pardon and Parole Board recommends clemency for James Coddington
Church break-in results in stolen historic documents
Church break-in results in stolen historic documents
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says

Latest News

Operation C.A.R.E. Ministries of Tillman County will host its second annual Rodeo for Jesus on...
Operation C.A.R.E. to host 2nd Annual Roundup for Jesus
The Housing & Community Development Office and the Lawton Housing Authority are teaming up to...
SWOK Stand Down for Homeless Veterans event to be held in Lawton
Thursday marks the City of Lawton’s 121st Birthday, and this year they have a new way for...
Preparations underway for Lawton’s 121st Birthday Celebration
7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about their...
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Virginia Aid Previews Fort Sill Events for the Week