Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Fund-Raiser for Stephen County Humane Society

A chance to with OSU Club seats
By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Stephens County Okla. (KSWO) - A fundraiser is being held for the Stephens County Humane Society.

Raffle tickets are being sold for 2 Oklahoma State University club seat tickets for the September 10th game. OSU will be playing against Arizona State. Raffle tickets are $5 for 2 tickets and there is no purchase limit.

The best part is that 100% of the proceeds are going to the Stephens County Humane Society.

The fundraiser, hosted by Yolanda DeCarlo Agency and will be going on till September 1st, and she said it’s important to her that all animals find a good home.

“Fur babies are like our children that’s what we have that’s our kids. So mean they’re just the most loyal things and we want to just be able to help these far babies find the home they need and the home they deserve,” DeCarlo said.

Your donation will help animals like Freya, a four-year-old dog that deserves a good home.

“She loves to go on walks, she will load up into the car easily, she’s housebroken, and she loves kids. She does have to be the only dog in the home and the only animal in the home. And she needs a little extra effort for us to find her the perfect home,” Kelly Nelson said.

To donate or enter the raffle call DeCarlo’s office at 580-252-9955.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Altus landfill employee has succumbed to the injuries she received while operating heavy...
City of Altus landfill employee dies from injuries after operating road scraper
Fletcher Police Department has received numerous reports of suspicious activity recently and is...
Fletcher Police Department warns residents about possible female peeper
In a 3-2 vote Wednesday, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for a death...
Pardon and Parole Board recommends clemency for James Coddington
Church break-in results in stolen historic documents
Church break-in results in stolen historic documents
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says

Latest News

The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center partnered with the Comanche Nation...
Medicine Park Aquarium Partners with Comanche Nation
The Comanche County Health Department has partnered with Infant Crisis Services to help area...
Lawton residents grateful for BabyMobile assistance
Check out Telemundo Texoma Weather for today!
Telemundo Texoma 08/04/22
Check out Telemundo Texoma Weather for today!
Telemundo Texoma 08/04/22