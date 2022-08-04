Fund-Raiser for Stephen County Humane Society

Stephens County Okla. (KSWO) - A fundraiser is being held for the Stephens County Humane Society.

Raffle tickets are being sold for 2 Oklahoma State University club seat tickets for the September 10th game. OSU will be playing against Arizona State. Raffle tickets are $5 for 2 tickets and there is no purchase limit.

The best part is that 100% of the proceeds are going to the Stephens County Humane Society.

The fundraiser, hosted by Yolanda DeCarlo Agency and will be going on till September 1st, and she said it’s important to her that all animals find a good home.

“Fur babies are like our children that’s what we have that’s our kids. So mean they’re just the most loyal things and we want to just be able to help these far babies find the home they need and the home they deserve,” DeCarlo said.

Your donation will help animals like Freya, a four-year-old dog that deserves a good home.

“She loves to go on walks, she will load up into the car easily, she’s housebroken, and she loves kids. She does have to be the only dog in the home and the only animal in the home. And she needs a little extra effort for us to find her the perfect home,” Kelly Nelson said.

To donate or enter the raffle call DeCarlo’s office at 580-252-9955.

