Lawton residents grateful for BabyMobile assistance

The Comanche County Health Department has partnered with Infant Crisis Services to help area families with their new babies.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Health Department has partnered with Infant Crisis Services to help area families with their new babies.

The “BabyMobile” was parked at the Great Plains Coliseum Thursday, offering families much-needed supplies.

Families got either a one-week supply of diapers and formula or food, for kids up to age three.

Lawton resident, Bennie Elix, attended the event and was grateful for the relief.

“Super grateful. We’ve had our baby, Zaria, she’s not even two weeks old yet. So, you know, just any type of help like that is much appreciated. much much much appreciated,” said Elix.

The BabyMobile offers emergency assistance to various areas across the state,

They aim to help families who face transportation barriers or may not have support as they raise their children.

For more information, or to see where the BabyMobile will be next, click here.

