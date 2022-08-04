Expert Connections
Local teacher goes into year 57 of educating young minds

By Darrell Brown
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Olustee Eldorado Kindergarten teacher Jeri Nunley has been teaching since 1965.

Ms. Nunley has been in education for 5 decades and that wasn’t by accident. Her family features a long line of educators, superintendents and even professors. She didn’t find her calling for education until college, but her family is her inspiration for being a teaching.

“My brother was Superintendent of Schools for a long time, my one of my uncles was professor of history OU two of my dad sisters were teachers within the one room schoolhouses, so and I have a niece who is a teacher so it kind of runs in the family”, said Nunley.

With many years of educating young minds, Nunley has been a part of some great moments. One was being able to teach the children of her former students and seeing those students in their children. The best moment, for her is when a child finally understands a concept they’ve struggled with.

“When I see the light coming on in those little eyes knowing that they’ve they’ve mastered a concept and seeing them get excited about about being in school and about learning and about working it’s just that’s that’s an ah ha moment”, said Nunley.

Throughout all of her years, even during the pandemic there is something still driving Ms. Nunley to keep teaching and shaping the minds of Southwest Oklahoma’s young and the benefit goes both ways.

“I love it. I just I just love it. it’s it’s kept me young and has kept me going because I think that if I ever stopped I think that it would I wouldn’t last very they kept me going”, said Nunley.

