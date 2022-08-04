Expert Connections
Marlow man faces child pornography charges

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - According to reports from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, a Marlow man has been charged with possession of Child Pornography.

On July 27, OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children agents and the Marlow Police Department conducted a search warrant at the home of Robert Fullerton, age 63.

The warrant was issued following the discovery of child pornography files, which were traced back to Fullerton’s IP address on July 14.

During the search, officers recovered multiple devices which contained videos and images featuring child pornography.

At that time, Fullerton was taken in for questioning and later arrested.

He is charged with Aggravated Possession of Child Pornography and Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

Fullerton is currently being held in the Stephens County Jail.

