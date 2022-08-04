Expert Connections
Medicine Park Aquarium Partners with Comanche Nation

The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center partnered with the Comanche Nation Workforce to lend a hand to their Youth Employment Program.
By Cade Taylor
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center partnered with the Comanche Nation Workforce to lend a hand to their Youth Employment Program.

This summer, the Aquarium served as a work site for 20 Comanche Nation teenagers aged 14 to 17. Positions included: gift shop, grounds keeping, biology/animal care, and exhibit entry, with weekly hours ranging from 30-40 per week.

Doing this allows them to learn what it’s like to enter the workforce and helps them learn the basics of having a job. Some of those basics are the importance of being on time and customer service.

The Director of Education at Medicine Park, Kobe Louis, was thrilled to join forces with the Comanche Nation Youth Employment Program because he was part of it when he was younger.

“I started out at the waterpark. I worked at the concession stand, and I did maintenance; those are some different fields I went to. After that, I kind of went to an office job, more administrative. It’s different fields, which I think is really cool because you get a feel for what you want to do when you grow up,” Louis said.

He says the opportunity makes many kids come out of their shells, forces them to learn communication skills, and makes him happy to be part of the program as an adult.

Compensation for those employed at the Youth Employment Program over the summer is partially provided by a federal grant, with the rest of the funding provided by the Comanche Nation Workforce.

