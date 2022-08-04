Expert Connections
Operation C.A.R.E. to host 2nd Annual Roundup for Jesus

Operation C.A.R.E. Ministries of Tillman County will host its second annual Rodeo for Jesus on August 5 and 6 at the Tillman County Rodeo Arena in Frederick.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREDERICK, Okla. (KSWO) - Operation C.A.R.E Ministries of Tillman County will host its second annual Rodeo for Jesus on August 5 and 6 at the Tillman County Rodeo Arena in Frederick.

Performances start each evening at 7:30 p.m., featuring special guest announcer Marty Brock.

Rodeo events include bareback and saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie-down and team roping, barrel racing and bull riding.

General admission is $10 for adults, and children under 12 get in free.

Each paid admission will include a raffle ticket, with a winner being announced during the event.

Winners must be present to win.

Crowd favorite, Mutton Bustin’, will begin each night at 6:30 p.m. for youth under the age of 6.

There is a $10 fee to enter, and participants must arrive one hour early with a helmet or headgear.

Two divisions of barrel racing will also be open to the public: Juniors, for ages 13 and under, and Pee Wee, for ages 8 and under.

The entry fee is $10, which must be paid at least one hour before the event begins.

Officials ask all contestants should arrive at least an hour before the event, and enter through the east gates located at the south end of 8th street.

The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. before competitions begin., featuring food vendors, pony rides, and a mechanical bull.

There is limited bleacher seating available so guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, however, coolers will not be allowed.

Proceeds will go to benefit Operation C.A.R.E Ministries of Tillman County, and donations will also be accepted.

For more information, click here.

