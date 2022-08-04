OSU Night in Altus

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “It’s been a lot of fun to come down here and the food was awesome, hospitality has been great I know you guys are, but more than ever we’ve got tremendous leadership. We’re moving in the right direction we have a plan right so we have a plan we’re in a good place now is the time to wear your orange be proud to who you are and go pokes”, said Head Football Coach Mike Gundy.

Justin Landers is the President of Jackson Harmon County OSU Alumni Association and the main purpose for this event is to give back.

“Its main purpose is to recognize our scholarship recipients. We give a scholarship to every incoming freshman from Jackson Harmon county regardless of the number and this is kind of a banquet. We feed them all steaks and we recognize those kids for their scholarships”, said Landers.

Landers said this is the 15th year of the scholarship and the banquet. Each students receives $1000 a piece.

Current OSU student Maggie Landers, an international business and marketing major was one of the those local students to receive the scholarship and says she is very blessed to have it.

“It was a blessing to be able to receive this scholarship. It’s wonderful that there are people in our community that do things to raise money to help pay for students to go to Oklahoma State”, said Landers.

“It’s really a wonderful opportunity and blessed to be a recipient. I know it helped my family out a lot being able to have that money to pay to get me through school and its great to be able to have those funds for students”.

With football season on the horizon the alumni and members of the Alumni association are looking forward to the upcoming OSU sports season.

“Stoked! We have a bunch of good guys coming back this year, we have an excellent coaching staff, we have a new athletic director, all sports all the way around finished up really good last year we’re just really excited.

“I’m so excited, I love all sports and so I’m just ready for the chance just to go to Stillwater and cheer on the cowboys”, said Jennie McCloud.

Jennie McCloud is the Vice President of the Alumni Association and says she hopes that this event brings the university and the area a lot of recognition to the state.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.