Owens Multipurpose Center to close two days for special event

City of Lawton officials have announced the closure of The Owens Multipurpose Center two days next week, while the Housing & Community Center and the Lawton Housing Authority hosts their Stand Down Event.
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have announced the closure of The Owens Multipurpose Center two days next week, while the Housing & Community Center and the Lawton Housing Authority hosts their Stand Down Event.

The center, which is located at 1405 SW 11th Street, will closed on Thursday, August 11th from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., to allow the authority time to prepare for the event, and again on Friday, August 12th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the event to take place.

To read the full story about the Stand Down Event, click here.

Officials said the Owens Center will still host their regular Friday P.E. class at 11 a.m., but the event would be held outdoors.

The poster can be found below.

Officials said the Owens Center will still host their regular Friday P.E. class at 11 a.m., but the event would be held outdoors.(KSWO)

For more information, call the Owens Multipurpose Center at (580) 581-3483.

