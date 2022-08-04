Expert Connections
SWOK Stand Down for Homeless Veterans event to be held in Lawton

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Housing & Community Development Office and the Lawton Housing Authority are teaming up to host the Southwest Oklahoma Stand Down for Homeless Veterans event.

Stand Down will take place August 12th at the Owens Multipurpose Center, and is free for homeless veterans.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., officials will offer a number of services for veterans including meals, clothing, haircuts, toiletries, housing assistance, dental & medical screenings, substance abuse treatment and much more.

Breakfast begins at 6:30 a.m., with lunch also provided at 11:30 a.m..

The Owens Multipurpose Center will be closed August 11 and 12, due to the event.

For more information, click here.

