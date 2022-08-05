5 killed in fiery crash in California

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) – Five people were killed and at least nine injured in a fiery crash involving at least six vehicles in Los Angeles County on Thursday.

It happened in the Windsor Hills neighborhood when authorities said a speeding car ran a red light.

Authorities said the dead include a pregnant woman, two other adults, and an infant, KCAL/KCBS reported.

A sixth victim was later discovered in the burned out wreckage of another vehicle.

Several people were flung from the cars, the Associated Press reported.

Eight people hurt in the wreck, including six kids ranging in age from 13 months to 15 years old, and two adults, were taken to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, KTLA reported. Most of those hurt received minor injuries and were discharged from the hospital later Thursday.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video included in this story may contain content disturbing to some.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Wreckage is seen after a deadly crash in the Los Angeles area. (Source: KABC/CNN)

A 40-year-old woman who was driving the Mercedes suffered major injuries, the Associated Press reported.

A surveillance video of the crash reportedly shows a burst of flames as the Mercedes slams into the other vehicles, sending them skidding through the intersection.

A witness told KTLA she covered her head as the debris flew.

“All of the sudden, a baby literally flew from the middle of the intersection to the middle of the gas station and landed right on the floor in front of me,” Veronica Esquival said. “One of the workers came and saw me with the baby and took the baby out of my hands. … Somebody tried to resuscitate the baby, but the baby was gone.”

“It was seeing the kids, that’s what got to me,” witness Alphonso Ward said. “The children, they never had a chance, thinking about that mother who was probably happy to be having a baby, but she’s gone.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource and the Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.