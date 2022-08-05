7News First Alert Weather: Isolated showers clear out by this evening, giving way for a drier weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Mostly-to-partly cloudy skies as we go throughout our morning, eventually becoming mostly sunny later this afternoon heading into the evening hours. Isolated showers and a few storms will continue to pop-up throughout the day, but will be few and far between. Coverage looks to be for areas south and east of I-44, as well as in North Texas and counties in Southwest Oklahoma along the Red River. Humid conditions persist as heat advisories are in effect for most of Texoma this afternoon. Air temperatures will get up into the triple digits again, with heat indices between 105°-110°.

Tonight will be mostly clear with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph. Warm overnight lows will continue in the mid/upper 70s. No rain chances are expected.

This weekend will see sunnier skies with a few clouds and drier weather than the last couple of days. Temperatures will be in the low 100s on Saturday and Sunday. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy skies will build in by the end of the day on Sunday.

A cold front will move south across the Central and Southern Plains early next week. This front will make its way into Northern Oklahoma on Monday, allowing for some isolated showers and storms by the afternoon. Rain chances are expected to stick around for the following days, some models indicating a chance for rain everyday until next Thursday. That being said, coverage will be isolated-to-scattered, with forecasted precipitation totals keeping us under an inch by this time next week. Models are subject to change between now and next week, but what we can say is: don’t expect any significant rain events, as it is still summer after all. So we will take any rain we can get, even if it isn’t a lot.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.