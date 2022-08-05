Cache Public Schools purchase old LCS campus

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - “This facility right here will be a temporary replacement for middle school students once we kind of finalize our plan on what we want to do with the middle school. Whether it be a light remodel or whatever so we can move those students back into the middle school”, said Superintendent Chad Hance.

The campus was purchased for over $3.6 million and is now owned by Cache Public Schools. The plan for this remodel has been in place since February and are going into motion. One of the biggest issues the school system is facing from parents has been the topic of transportation.

“We’re currently working on our transportation schedule for the middle school students. We hope that we’ll have something released out at the beginning of next week. We’re just trying to make sure we catch all of our scenarios that might come to play. as we all know there’s probably gonna be some scenarios that come to light once we get to school going so we’re trying to do the best we can and making that plan to solve as possible”, said Hance.

School officials know with a change like this there are likely going to be unforeseen problems but are hoping the community will work together to overcome them.

“Just be patient. Make us aware of problems and issues and give us time to correct those. There’s gonna be some stumbling blocks but if we’re aware of them we got a good staff that are good at solving problems I think we’ll get it solved”, said Hance.

