First Alert Forecast: Dry & Hot through the Weekend | 8/5PM

Over the weekend: hot temperature and little to no precipitation
By Lexie Walker
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - High pressure will be in control of the forecast over the weekend resulting in hot temperature and little to no precipitation. Winds will be out of the south both days at 10 to 15mph adding little relief from to the heat. Saturday will see highs near 105° with 101° on Sunday. Temperatures both mornings will fall into the mid 70s.

The ridge of high pressure will shift westward early next week allowing for a cold front to move across the northern Plains. A cold front will move south across the Central and Southern Plains early next week. This front will make its way into Northern Oklahoma on Monday, allowing for some isolated showers and storms through Wednesday. With that being said, coverage will be isolated-to-scattered meaning not everyone will see rain but those that do, will likely see totals up to half an inch. The forecast will change and evolve between now and then. We’re going to keep our fingers crossed that hopefully a good chunk of our area will see precipitation (even if its not a lot).

Temperatures by Monday afternoon will fall into the upper 90s to low 100s with light south winds at 5 to 15mph. Skies will be partly cloudy. As of right now, most of Monday is looking to stay dry with precipitation chances increasing during the late afternoon/ evening. Tuesday will fall into the mid 90s with mostly cloudy skies, rain chances and light south winds. Wednesday will be a copy and paste of Tuesday but expect south to northeast winds at 5 to 15mph.

High temperatures next Thursday and Friday are looking to be in the upper 90s to low 100s with partly cloudy skies.

Have a great weekend! -LW

