Fort Sill to host Back to School Bash at LETRA

Fort Sill officials will host their Back to School Bash this Saturday, giving students a chance...
Fort Sill officials will host their Back to School Bash this Saturday, giving students a chance for one last party before school kicks off next week.(KSWO)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill officials will host their Back to School Bash this Saturday, giving students a chance for one last party before school kicks off next week.

The event will be help August 6, starting at 10 a.m., at Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area.

The event will feature a school supply giveaway, Color Run, and free activities.

The Color run begins at 10 a.m., and the first 100 runners will recieve a free t-shirt and color run kit.

The first 500 kids will receive a free backpack, provided by the Youth Center and CYS.

There will be tons of other fun activities, including paintball, archery tag, mini golf, Cornhole, water sports and the beach at LETRA.

For more information, click here.

