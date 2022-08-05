Friendship Baptist Church to host School Supply Giveaway

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friendship Baptist Church in Lawton will host a school supply giveaway on Sunday, as parents and students prepare to return to school next week.

The event will be help August 7, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., or until they all the backpacks are given away.

It is a drive-thru event and each backpack will be filled with school supplies.

For more information, call Friendship Baptist Church at (580) 357-7479.

