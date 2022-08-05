Expert Connections
Furry Friend Friday: Clear the Shelters August

By Cade Taylor and Haley Wilson
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday! Today, we’ve seen some rain and relief from the hot temperatures, and we got to meet this week’s adoptable pet; what better way to end a Friday?

7News spoke with Roy Rodrick from the Lawton Animal Welfare about this week’s adoptable pet, an adorable and loving Pitbull who was picked up as a stray, a national adoption event called Clear the Shelters August, and safety conditions for pets in the cooler weather.

Clear the Shelters August is a yearly nationwide pet adoption drive for all shelters to clear out their adoptable pets. Plus, tomorrow at the Lawton Animal Welfare is their Two Hearts Adoption Drive, an event that happens on the first Saturday of every month.

During the Two Hearts Adoption Drive, all rates are reduced, and tomorrow everything is sponsored, which means you pay nothing!

