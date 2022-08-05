Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Hope Academy of Stephens County is now open for enrollment

By Diamond Hubbard
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Ray of Hope Church in Duncan has opened a Pre-K through 12th grade program called Hope Academy, giving Stephens County students another option for their education. Hope Academy is a non-denominational Christian-based school and enrollment is now open.

Krista Whitlock, Principal and Director of Hope Academy, was a public-school teacher for 26 years. She said she’s had the vision of Hope Academy for a while and felt now was the time to make it happen. Whitlock said with today’s culture pulling people left or right, she wants to help kids make mature decisions and become leaders.

“You know if anything for Hope Academy, is that when our students leave each day, and they go out into the community I want people to look at them and say wow what’s different about them. You know in the world that we live in, you know, they’re conducting themselves in positive ways and displaying leadership. And, that’s what I want for Hope Academy of Stephens County,” Whitlock said.

Hope Academy is a private school, and the students are required to wear uniforms. They start their day with chapel, which includes music and devotional time. Students will also have an activity called Project Studies, where students will get hands-on experience in occupations.

While Whitlock knows there is a teacher shortage in schools across the state, Hope Academy is not having that issue. They haven’t had to recruit teachers, because the ladies who work for the Academy genuinely want to be there.

“They are giving up the pay and teacher retirement benefits, and you know other things that go along with that. I’ve had people ask me, why would they do that, look what they’re giving up. And you know what, all of these ladies’, hands down, said we are not giving up anything. It’s what we’re getting in return what’s going to fulfill us,” Whitlock said.

While Whitlock enjoyed her time as a public-school teacher, she is happy that her vision is now a reality.

“I completely feel like I am a new person, I can’t believe you know, how I felt like, you know sometimes you feel stagnant. And now, at 52 years old, I’m like I have arrived at where I am supposed to be,” Whitlock said.

Hope Academy is not yet accredited, but Whitlock said they are actively working on it.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Altus landfill employee has succumbed to the injuries she received while operating heavy...
City of Altus landfill employee dies from injuries after operating road scraper
Fletcher Police Department has received numerous reports of suspicious activity recently and is...
Fletcher Police Department warns residents about possible female peeper
Amber Alert has been cancelled, both Chasity and Carson have been found.
Amber Alert issued for 6 month old boy
In a 3-2 vote Wednesday, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for a death...
Pardon and Parole Board recommends clemency for James Coddington
Church break-in results in stolen historic documents
Church break-in results in stolen historic documents

Latest News

Before students fill up classrooms next week, teachers worked hard to prepare for the new...
LPS Teachers take time to listen during Student Panel
Fund-Raiser for Stephen County Humane Society, a chance to win OSU Club seats.
Fund-Raiser for Stephen County Humane Society
The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center partnered with the Comanche Nation...
Medicine Park Aquarium Partners with Comanche Nation
The Comanche County Health Department has partnered with Infant Crisis Services to help area...
Lawton residents grateful for BabyMobile assistance