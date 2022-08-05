Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Lawton murder suspect apprehended at U.S. - Mexico border

According to KOSA, a Gray TV affiliate, Border Patrol Officers at the port of Presidio, Texas...
According to KOSA, a Gray TV affiliate, Border Patrol Officers at the port of Presidio, Texas took the man into custody on August 2.(MGN)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESIDIO, Texas (KSWO) - A suspect in a deadly hit and run on I-44 from July has been taken into custody at the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to KOSA, a Gray TV affiliate, Border Patrol Officers at the port of Presidio, Texas took the man into custody on August 2.

He is identified as a 19-year-old, U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico in a vehicle. During primary inspections at the border it was discovered he had an outstanding warrant for homicide (negligent manslaughter-vehicle).

Biometric verification was used to confirm his identity along with the warrant out of Lawton.

“Working closely with law enforcement agencies and apprehending fugitives from justice is a part of our daily work to keep our borders and communities safe and secure,” Port Director Jesus Chavez told KOSA.

The suspect is being detained until he can be extradited back to Lawton.

A name of the suspect has not yet been released.

The 17-year-old victim in the hit and run died of her injuries on July 11. Lawton police had said they were searching for a white truck in connection to the incident but had not released any other details since around the time of the hit and run.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert has been cancelled, both Chasity and Carson have been found.
Amber Alert issued for 6 month old boy
According to reports from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, a Marlow man has been...
Marlow man faces child pornography charges
Fletcher Police Department has received numerous reports of suspicious activity recently and is...
Fletcher Police Department warns residents about possible female peeper
Guest Sues Marriott for Removing Him from Hotel During Mental Health Crisis
Church break-in results in stolen historic documents
Church break-in results in stolen historic documents

Latest News

First Alert Forecast 6am
7News First Alert Weather: Isolated showers clear out by this evening, giving way for a drier weekend
Hope Academy of Stephens County is now open for enrollment
Hope Academy of Stephens County is now open for enrollment
Before students fill up classrooms next week, teachers worked hard to prepare for the new...
LPS Teachers take time to listen during Student Panel
Fund-Raiser for Stephen County Humane Society, a chance to win OSU Club seats.
Fund-Raiser for Stephen County Humane Society