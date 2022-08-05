Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

Long-lost Elvis Presley jewelry collection heading to auction

A collection of long-lost Elvis Presley jewelry is heading to auction.
A collection of long-lost Elvis Presley jewelry is heading to auction.(Kruse GWS)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans know Elvis loved his sparkling jumpsuits and diamond studded rings.

However, for years, much of the famous jewelry from the King of Rock’ n’ Roll was considered lost.

Now, after almost a ten-year search, some of the pieces are found.

A California auction house tracked down dozens of Presley’s jewels which the singer gifted to his manager.

The jewels join the auction alongside other Elvis-related memorabilia. Many items are available for hundreds of dollars, with some even with price tags in the thousands.

Priscilla Presley, the ex-wife of Elvis, is helping to curate the sale.

The auction ends later this month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to KOSA, a Gray TV affiliate, Border Patrol Officers at the port of Presidio, Texas...
Lawton murder suspect apprehended at U.S. - Mexico border
Amber Alert has been cancelled, both Chasity and Carson have been found.
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled; kids found safe, suspect in custody
According to reports from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, a Marlow man has been...
Marlow man faces child pornography charges
Fletcher Police Department has received numerous reports of suspicious activity recently and is...
Fletcher Police Department warns residents about possible female peeper
Guest Sues Marriott for Removing Him from Hotel During Mental Health Crisis

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
Alex Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million to parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
Legendary tennis coach Phil Barnes passes away
Legendary tennis coach Phil Barnes passes away
Two people are dead and two others injured after a lightning strike at a Washington park near...
Lightning strike near White House leaves 3 dead, 1 injured