LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Mattie Beal Home will offer residents free admission on August 6, as the celebration continues for Lawton’s 121st Birthday.

The home will be open from noon until 3 p.m. on Saturday, featuring a unique insight into the home’s influence on the history of Lawton.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.