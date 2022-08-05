The Museum of the Great Plains offers free admission in celebration of Lawton’s 121st Birthday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Museum of the Great Plains has a special offer for Lawton residents on Saturday, as they continue to celebrate Lawton’s 121st Birthday.

Admission at the museum will be free to all visitors on August 6, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., giving residents a chance to check out the museum.

The offer is part of the City’s birthday celebration, which kicked off on August 4, featuring special musical and historical performances and exhibits.

For more information, call the Museum of the Great Plains at (580) 581-3460.

