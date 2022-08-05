Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip

NYC man charged in fatal shooting over cold fries tied to 2020 murder

The NYPD also formally charged Michael Morgan with the murder of a 28-year-old man in October...
The NYPD also formally charged Michael Morgan with the murder of a 28-year-old man in October 2020.(WABC via CNN Newsource)
By WABC Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC) – A 20-year-old man in New York is accused of fatally shooting a McDonald’s employee during a dispute over cold fries earlier this week.

While Michael Morgan, 20, was being questioned over Monday’s shooting, he implicated himself in a 2020 murder in Brooklyn.

As a result, the NYPD formally charged Morgan with the murder of 28-year-old Kevin Holloman in October 2020.

The crime scene is just six blocks from where Morgan shot a McDonald’s employee in the neck Monday.

Police said Friday the McDonald’s employee died, according to WABC. The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert has been cancelled, both Chasity and Carson have been found.
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled; kids found safe, suspect in custody
According to reports from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, a Marlow man has been...
Marlow man faces child pornography charges
Fletcher Police Department has received numerous reports of suspicious activity recently and is...
Fletcher Police Department warns residents about possible female peeper
Guest Sues Marriott for Removing Him from Hotel During Mental Health Crisis
Church break-in results in stolen historic documents
Church break-in results in stolen historic documents

Latest News

An Australian Institute of Marine Science survey found average hard coral cover in the upper...
Great Barrier Reef sees highest amount of coral cover in 36 years
Construction workers help direct traffic outside a residential and commercial building under...
US employers added 528,000 jobs; unemployment falls to 3.5%
Three boys are back home thanks to a bloodhound who used scent to track the missing children....
Police K9 helps to find 3 lost boys
According to KOSA, a Gray TV affiliate, Border Patrol Officers at the port of Presidio, Texas...
Lawton murder suspect apprehended at U.S. - Mexico border
A shooting inside Mall of America prompted a lockdown on Thursday.
Mall of America reopens following shooting and lockdown