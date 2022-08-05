Expert Connections
OSBI arrests former Comanche County Detention officer on rape charges

By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - According to reports from the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation, Kevin Warren Buttler was arrested by agents Thursday, after a female inmate claimed he had violated her sexually.

The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office requested the help of the OSBI on July 25, after the female inmate reported the incident to jail staff.

According to officials, the inmate claims that Buttler came to deliver her lunch, and while he was in her cell, he forced her to perform a sexual act.

The inmate’s cellmate was also present and witnessed the incident.

On August 4, Buttler was questioned by OSBI Special Agents, before being arrested and booked into the Comanche County Jail.

Buttler has been charged with Second Degree Rape.

