St John’s Missionary Baptist Church to give away backpacks on Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With school just around the corner, a local church is holding a giveaway event to make sure area kids have the supplies they need for the classroom.

Saturday afternoon St John’s Missionary Baptist Church will give out backpacks filled with supplies.

They offering backpacks for students in grade K-through-5, and though they won’t get a bag, supplies will also be offered for Middle and High School students.

Dr. Sylvia Williams, Outreach Ministry Chairperson, said the supply giveaway has been a staple for the Church for years, though the pandemic forced them to put a pause on the giveaway.

And though this year is smaller in scope than other giveaways, organizers said it’s still a vital service.

“The need is greater now than it was before we had COVID, because a lot of people don’t have a steady income. If you have to make a decision to put food on the table or buy a backpack, of course you’re going to pick food. The need is so great, so anytime we can do anything to help our community, that’s what we’re all about,” said Williams.

The giveaway will be held Saturday, August 7, at 1 p.m. at the Family Life Center, as long as supplies last.

