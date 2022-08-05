‘We-R-Preneurs’ Camp at CU teaches students important life skills

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University hosted the final day for the ‘We-R-Preneurs’ life skills and STEM camp Friday, giving kids a chance to put everything that they learned throughout the camp, to the test.

Events included putting together a Lemonade Stand, as well as branding it, and promoting it.

There was even a Junior Shark Tank, held by business leaders from across Lawton, to give kids the confidence they needed to pitch their projects.

It’s the second camp of its kind and is offered to underprivileged children who may not have another opportunity for business training.

Councilwoman Onreka Johnson hopes the camp will give students all the tools they need, so one day, they can be their own boss.

“It helps them with their confidence, with their communication. Every event that we do, we tie in life skills and STEM. And so, the Shark Tank is part of that of the life skills. The STEM is where the kids are putting together their lemonade, and the kids are the ones that develop what they want to put in there, what they call their business, the adults are just there to help. So, all this delicious lemonade that we have was created by our kids,” said Johnson.

Johnson and other camp sponsors are always hosting similar camps all across Lawton.

For more information on those events, or the next We-R-Preneur Camp, call (580) 917-0266.

