7News First Alert Weather: Clouds build in tomorrow afternoon ahead of cold front on Monday

Tonight will be mostly clear with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows will be in the mid/upper 70s with another humid start tomorrow morning.

We progress through the end of the weekend with highs remaining in the low triple digits on Sunday. Mostly sunny skies to start out the day tomorrow, with partly cloudy skies building in heading into the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. Again, a light summertime shower will be possible though don’t expect much measurable rainfall.

On Monday a cold front will make its way into Northern Oklahoma, signaling the return of rain chances to kick off the workweek. The ultimate southernmost placement of this front will determine how cool we get and how much rain we could see this week. Most models are suggesting that the front stalls in northern Oklahoma, somewhere between the Kansas/Oklahoma border and I-40, though a couple have it making its way as far south as I-40. As of now, high temperatures will cool off by the middle of next week only into the mid/upper 90s, though I expect that’s probably not going to change much.

Isolated-to-scattered showers and storms will fire-up across the Southern Plains as early as Monday morning, and are expected to last through midweek, possibly even to the end of the day on Thursday. While we will see multiple days of rain chances here in Texoma, coverage will be limited on most days. The days with the best chance for rain will be on Tuesday and Wednesday, where widely scattered showers and storms will be expected through the majority of both days. Forecasted rainfall totals over those days keep a majority of our area under an inch, though this doesn’t take into account localized areas possibly seeing more from heavy downpours. As of right now, no strong-to-severe weather is expected, but can’t be ruled out when we are forecasted to see up to 4 days of rain chances.

High-pressure ridge builds back in across the Central US by the end of next week, returning us to the triple digits and mostly sunny skies heading into next weekend.

