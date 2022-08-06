7News First Alert Weather: Eyeing cold front arrival early next week for return of precipitation to the Southern Plains

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning! Humid conditions to start off this Saturday as temperatures will climb up to around 104-105° this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Even with the muggy and hot day ahead, winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph, meaning that heat advisories will not be as widespread today. That being said, continue to practice heat safety as we are still in the summer months. A light rain shower or two can’t be ruled out, though expect a dry day for most, if not all.

Tonight will be mostly clear with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows will be in the mid/upper 70s.

We progress through the weekend with highs remaining in the low triple digits on Sunday. Mostly sunny skies to start out the day tomorrow, with partly cloudy skies building in heading into the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. Again, a light summertime shower will be possible though don’t expect much measurable rainfall.

On Monday a cold front will make its way into Northern Oklahoma, signaling the return of rain chances to kick off the workweek. Isolated-to-scattered showers and storms will fire-up across the Southern Plains, and are expected to last through midweek, possibly as far as the end of the day on Thursday. While we will see multiple days of rain chances here in Texoma, coverage will be limited on most days. Forecasted rainfall totals over those days keep a majority of our area under an inch, though this doesn’t take into account localized areas possibly seeing more from heavy downpours. As of right now, no strong-to-severe weather is expected, but can’t be ruled out when we are forecasted to see up to 4 days of rain chances. Temperatures will cool off by the middle of next week, but not by much as we will only get down to the mid/upper 90s.

High-pressure ridge builds back in across the Central US by the end of next week, returning us to the triple digits and mostly sunny skies heading into next weekend.

