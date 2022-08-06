AMBUCS build ramp for Lawton man paralyzed in crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - AMBUCS members and the community partnered to build a wheelchair ramp for a young man who was left paralyzed after being hit by a drunk driver in Lawton last fall.

Volunteers gathered early this morning outside of Kaiyo Raethong’s family home to build a much needed wheelchair ramp to make the transportation of Kaiyo much easier.

City Councilman Kelly Harris along with AMBUCS came together to help.

“All of us here gathered together we have been very blessed in this community, we love this community, it’s just our way of giving back,” Harris said.

Kaiyo was released from the hospital after his 10 month stay in June. The road to recovery has been a long one for the family.

Harris said he hopes this helps make caring for their son a bit easier.

“It’s really great that all three clubs came out today. We had a really great turn out. This ramps coming along very nicely and we’re just thrilled to be able to be a part of a group that is this committed to helping members of the community,” Harris said.

Kaiyo’s father Michael Raethong said they’ve received a great amount of support from the community in the past month

“After people read our story they tried to get involved, they tried to call and tried to stop by and see what we need,” Michael said.

Mr. Raethong also said the crash didn’t just affect his son. It affected the entire family.

“Don’t forget about how hard and how it impacts because I’m the victim it’s not only for my son it impacts and changed our lives,” Michael said.

He also said they are still in need of volunteers to watch Kaiyo while he and his wife work. They still need a better form of transportation to get his son to and from doctor’s appointments.

